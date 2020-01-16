|
|
|
Lockwood June
(née Beaumont) Suddenly & peacefully at Cumberland Infirmary,
but surrounded by her family,
on 30th December 2019, June,
aged 79 years. Beloved wife of the late Brian, and the late Edward Hick, very much loved mum to
Ian & Martin, mum-in-law of
Maura & Dawn, special grandma to Christopher & Samantha, Sophie, Eleanor & James, great-grandma to Harvey & Teddy, dear sister to Arthur & Jim, sister-in-law, auntie, respected & loved scouting leader, Christ Church verger, and good friend & confidante to many.
She will be missed
by all who knew her.
June will be received into
Christ Church, Mount Pellon,
on Sunday 26th January at 6.30pm.
After which there will be a private family committal service at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Monday 27th January, followed by a Thanksgiving Service to Celebrate June's Life at 3.15pm at the Church, to which all are welcome.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Macmillan Cancer Research - a collection box will be available on the day. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020