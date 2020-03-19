|
|
|
SAYER June (née Sutcliffe) Peacefully at Overgate Hospice on Thursday March 12th 2020,
aged 71 years.
Loving wife of David, much loved mum of Claire, doting grandma of Zak and Kennedy and great grandma to Frankie and Harper. Sadly missed.
The funeral service and cremation will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Monday March 30th at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please by request, but donations may be made to Overgate Hospice, for which a box will be provided.
Enquiries to
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 354094.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020