SMITH Katharine Elizabeth
(Kaye)
(nee Lockwood) On 26th February at The Royal Blackburn Hospital, Katharine aged 76 years of Simonstone, Burnley, formerly Halifax. Beloved wife of the late Rowland Smith.
Much loved by all who knew her.

A funeral service will take place on Tuesday 17th March at Burnley Crematorium at 11.30am. Donations in memory of Kaye will be for The R.N.L.I, provision will be available at the service or may be sent C/O Jacksons Funeral Services, 11 Bolton Road, Silsden, BD20 0JY.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 12, 2020
