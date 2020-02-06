|
CODE Kathleen On Thursday 23rd January 2020.
Suddenly at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary Kathleen
aged 88 years of Shepley and formerly Halifax.
A much loved mum, grandma
and great grandma.
Funeral service at St Paul's Church, Shepley on Wednesday 12th February at 12.30pm followed by private committal.
Flowers welcome or donations would be appreciated for Breast Cancer Now, for which a box will be available at the service.
All enquiries to T W Birks & Son, Woodhead Road, Holmfirth,
HD9 2PR.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020