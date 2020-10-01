Home

POWERED BY

Services
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Fawthrop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Fawthrop

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Fawthrop Notice
Fawthrop Kathleen Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 25th September 2020, Kathleen, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor,
a much loved mum of Tony and Chris, a cherished grandma of Lucy and Amy, and good friend to many. The private Celebration of Kathleen's Life will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 13th October at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice via their website. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -