Fawthrop Kathleen Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary, on 25th September 2020, Kathleen, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Trevor,
a much loved mum of Tony and Chris, a cherished grandma of Lucy and Amy, and good friend to many. The private Celebration of Kathleen's Life will take place at 1.30pm on Tuesday 13th October at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu to Overgate Hospice via their website. All enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020