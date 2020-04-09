Home

LAMBERT Kathleen
née Flide On April 5th 2020,
peacefully at Trinity Fold,
formerly of Hebden Bridge
and Cote Hill Fold.
Kathleen, the dearly loved wife of
the late Jim, a much loved mum of Stuart, Richard, Helen and the late Doreen, a dear mother in law to Brian, Josephine, Elizabeth and Irvine, a much loved grandma and great grandma to Leanne, Robert, Ruth, Alice and Rosie and grandmother in law to Nick and Laura and a loved sister to Margaret, Eric and Renee.
Kathleen's funeral service
was private.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 9, 2020
