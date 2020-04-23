|
|
|
LAMBERT Kathleen
née Slide On April 5th 2020,
peacefully at Trinity Fold,
formerly of Hebden Bridge
and Cote Hill Fold.
Kathleen, the dearly loved wife of
the late Jim, a much loved mum of Stuart, Richard, Helen and the late Doreen, a dear mother in law to Brian, Josephine, Elizabeth and Irvine, a much loved grandma and great grandma to Leanne, Robert, Ruth, Alice and Rosie and grandmother in law to Nick and Laura and a loved sister to Margaret, Eric and Renee.
Kathleen's funeral service was private. Donations in her memory may be given to the M.S. Society,
372 Edgware Rd., London. NW2 6ND
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020