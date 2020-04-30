Home

NEWTON Kathleen Suddenly on 21st April
at Eagle Care Home, Elland
aged 90 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Stanley and much loved Mother
of the late Peter.
A private Cremation will take place, with a Memorial Service to be held at St Andrew's Church, Stainland at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made directly to either Overgate Hospice or
Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.
For any enquiries please contact Brighouse Co-op Funeralcare,
Tel: 01484 713512
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
