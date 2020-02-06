Home

S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Kathleen Richardson

Kathleen Richardson Notice
Richardson Kathleen On January 30th 2020.
Peacefully at
Park View Nursing Home,
Kathleen aged 88 years, of Siddal.
Dearly loved wife of the late Frank, much loved mum of
Elaine, Michael, Karen, Pamela, Janet, Patricia and David.
A dear mother-in-law, grandma, great grandma, sister,
sister-in-law and auntie.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday, February 18th at 3.00pm.
Family flowers only please, but donations to Park View Nursing Home would be much appreciated
A plate will be available on the day.
All enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at the Crematorium and accept this as
the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020
