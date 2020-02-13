|
|
|
Moger Kathy
née Sullivan, formerly Watkins Peacefully at HRI, after an awful struggle with Alzheimer's, with
her loving husband by her side.
Adored wife and
partner in crime of Andrew.
Much loved Mum to Jacqui, Jill and Daniel. Devoted Grandma to
Jack, Evé and Louie.
Great-grandma to Elliot.
Fantastic Mother in law
to Jim and Cami. Beloved daughter
of Mary and sister to
Con, Terry and Annmarie.
Great friend to many.
A celebration of Kathy's life
will take place at Park Wood
Crematorium on Monday,
24th February at 12 noon.
All welcome.
Please wear bright colours.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Alzheimer's Society or online to
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greatmanchesterrun10k-jackhowarth
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020