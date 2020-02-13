Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kathy Moger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathy Moger

Notice Condolences

Kathy Moger Notice
Moger Kathy
née Sullivan, formerly Watkins Peacefully at HRI, after an awful struggle with Alzheimer's, with
her loving husband by her side.
Adored wife and
partner in crime of Andrew.
Much loved Mum to Jacqui, Jill and Daniel. Devoted Grandma to
Jack, Evé and Louie.
Great-grandma to Elliot.
Fantastic Mother in law
to Jim and Cami. Beloved daughter
of Mary and sister to
Con, Terry and Annmarie.
Great friend to many.
A celebration of Kathy's life
will take place at Park Wood
Crematorium on Monday,
24th February at 12 noon.
All welcome.
Please wear bright colours.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
Alzheimer's Society or online to
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/greatmanchesterrun10k-jackhowarth
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -