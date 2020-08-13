Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kay Holmes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kay Holmes

Notice Condolences

Kay Holmes Notice
HOLMES (née Thompson)
Kay Elizabeth Suddenly on 3rd August 2020
at home, aged 66 years.
The dearly loved wife of Clive, a much loved mum of Daniel & Nathan, a dear mum in law to Liz & Steph, and a dearly loved Grandma to Cody, Reuben & Isla.
A service for invited family and friends will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday 18th August at 10:30am.
Immediate Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
The British Heart Foundation c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beechroyd, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, would be much appreciated (01422 833956).
Please note: due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings will be required whilst present at the venue.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -