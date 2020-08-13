|
HOLMES (née Thompson)
Kay Elizabeth Suddenly on 3rd August 2020
at home, aged 66 years.
The dearly loved wife of Clive, a much loved mum of Daniel & Nathan, a dear mum in law to Liz & Steph, and a dearly loved Grandma to Cody, Reuben & Isla.
A service for invited family and friends will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on
Tuesday 18th August at 10:30am.
Immediate Family flowers only.
Donations in lieu of flowers for
The British Heart Foundation c/o The Williamson Funeral Service, Beechroyd, Beech Road, Sowerby Bridge, would be much appreciated (01422 833956).
Please note: due to Covid-19 restrictions, face coverings will be required whilst present at the venue.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020