Jones Kay
(nee Wilde) On 31st August 2020, peacefully at home, Kay, aged 54 years, much loved wife of Michael, mother to Amy and Dayna, grandma to Pippa and beloved daughter of Pamela and Michael, future mother in law of Tom, sister to Ian and sister in law Louise, and a good friend to many.
A funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 17th September at 11.15am. Although this will be a small private service we invite people to line the entrance and pay their respects that way by request we ask that people wear something pink or purple. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated to Overgate Hospice c/o B.J.Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 10, 2020