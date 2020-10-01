Home

Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Ltd (Halifax)
The Funeral Parlour
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX3 0QT
01422 253593
Resources
Keith Alders

Notice Condolences

Keith Alders Notice
Alders Keith Peacefully at home, with his two sons, on 26th September 2020, Keith, aged 79 years.
Very much loved dad of Steven
and Gary, a loving & caring grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and good
friend to many.
He will be greatly missed.
The private Celebration of Keith's Life will take place at 3:45pm on Thursday 15th October at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to Cancer Research UK
via their website.
All enquiries to
Amanda Dalby Funeral Services Tel. 01422 253 593.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 1, 2020
