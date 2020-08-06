|
BOOTH Kenneth (Ken) Peacefully at Overgate Hospice on 31st July 2020, aged 78 years.
Ken, the dearly loved and loving husband of Elizabeth (Liz), a devoted dad to Mark and Jonathan, a very dear father-in-law to Rachel and Samantha, the cherished grandad of Megan, Millie, Scarlet, Maisie, and Evie, a good friend to many who will be sadly missed by all.
A private family funeral service
will take place.
Any enquiries should be made to Springhead Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020