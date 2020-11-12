|
|
|
DEWHIRST KENNETH Peacefully at Huddersfield Royal Infirmary on 2nd November 2020, Kenneth aged 86 years of Elland.
The beloved husband of the late Dorothy, a much loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Kenneth's funeral will take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 27th November 2020.
Due to Covid restrictions numbers are limited.
Family flowers only please donations would be appreciated for the benefit of Yorkshire Cancer Research and can be posted directly to
Jacob Smith House,
7 Grove Park Court,
Harrogate, HG1 4DP.
Any enquiries to
Simpsons Funeral Service
Tel 01422 373531
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020