Home

POWERED BY

Services
B.J. Melia & Sons Funeral Services
64 Gibbet Street
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 5BP
01422 354453
Requiem Mass
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
13:30
St Mary's Church
Gibbet Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Pickard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Pickard

Notice Condolences

Kenneth Pickard Notice
Pickard Kenneth On February 4, 2020 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital, Kenneth aged 90 years of Halifax.
The beloved husband of the late Bridget (Bridie) and a very dear uncle. Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Gibbet Street on Friday 21 February at 1.30 p.m. followed by cremation at Park wood Crematorium, Elland. Will friends please meet at the church and accept this the only intimation.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o B J Melia and Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -