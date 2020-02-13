|
Pickard Kenneth On February 4, 2020 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital, Kenneth aged 90 years of Halifax.
The beloved husband of the late Bridget (Bridie) and a very dear uncle. Requiem Mass at St Mary's Church, Gibbet Street on Friday 21 February at 1.30 p.m. followed by cremation at Park wood Crematorium, Elland. Will friends please meet at the church and accept this the only intimation.
No flowers by request, donations if desired to the Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o B J Melia and Sons, 64 Gibbet Street, Halifax. R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 13, 2020