Stephenson Kenneth Peacefully surrounded by his
family after a short illness on
Monday 6th January at Calderdale
Royal Hospital, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of Anne,
loving father of Jimmy and Stella,
devoted grandfather of Tiffany,
Matthew, Charlotte, James and
a proud great grandfather.
The funeral service will be held
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Thursday 30th January 2020
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if so desired to the
British Heart Foundation and
The Alzheimers Society c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax.
Tel: 01422 354094
