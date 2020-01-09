Home

TOMLINSON Kenneth
ROY Peacefully, at the
Fairfield General Hospital, Bury,
on Tuesday 24th December, 2019,
Roy
aged 89 years.

He was the deeply loved husband of Joan, loving father of Stephen, Clare and David, father-in-law of Michelle, Andrew and Arpita and a devoted granddad to Lucy,
Phoebe and Daisy.

A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at Park Wood, Elland, on Tuesday 14th January at 2-15 pm.

By request, family flowers only please, but donations in lieu, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Overgate Hospice.
A plate will be available
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors,
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 9, 2020
