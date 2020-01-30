Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Tomlinson

Notice

Kenneth Tomlinson Notice
Tomlinson Kenneth
Roy Joan and family wish to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at this sad time and for the generous donations given in
Roy's memory to support
the work of Overgate.
Many thanks to the medical staff who cared for and supported
Roy during his illness.
Finally, thanks to Dianne Hughes for leading our dignified tribute to Roy, to the Fleece Countryside Inn for their excellent catering and to Andrew Naylor, Funeral Director, for his sympathetic arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -