Tomlinson Kenneth
Roy Joan and family wish to express their sincere thanks for all the loving support they have received at this sad time and for the generous donations given in
Roy's memory to support
the work of Overgate.
Many thanks to the medical staff who cared for and supported
Roy during his illness.
Finally, thanks to Dianne Hughes for leading our dignified tribute to Roy, to the Fleece Countryside Inn for their excellent catering and to Andrew Naylor, Funeral Director, for his sympathetic arrangements.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020