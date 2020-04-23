|
Megson Kevin (Meggy) On the 4th of April 2020 at
Calderdale Royal Hospital, Kevin aged 71 passed away peacefully.
A very gentle man.
Treasured and precious
husband to Jacinta.
Adored and respected Dad
to Jane, Kevin and Danny.
Greatly loved and precious
Grandad to Jessie, Ollie,
Maloney, Miller and Margot.
Much loved Son to Gladys.
Greatly loved Father-in-Law to Peter, Debs and Carly, and much loved and appreciated Brother-in-Law,
Uncle and friend to many.
Not forgetting his love of Leeds United (Marching on Together).
We will always love you xxx
Committal and interment at
Stoney Royd Cemetery on
Friday, 24th April at 1pm
(10 mourners by invitation only).
Memorial to be held some
time in the future.
All enquiries to B. J. Melia & Sons
01422 3544453
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 23, 2020