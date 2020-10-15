|
GREENWOOD Lawrence Peacefully at home in Lincoln on 6th October 2020, aged 87.
Lawrence, formerly of
Sowerby Bridge, the very dearly loved Husband of Joan,
devoted and much loved Dad of Andrew and Annette,
dear Father-in-Law of Joanna.
He will be deeply missed by all.
A private funeral will take place
at Lincoln Crematorium on
Monday 26th October 2020
at 1.50 pm. Due to current restrictions, provision will be available to attend via a live weblink. Donations in lieu of flowers please to St Barnabas Hospice via their website.
Any enquiries should be made to Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services, Tritton Road, Lincoln,
LN5 7QY Tel: 01522 534971.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020