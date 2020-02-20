|
HIGGINS Leo Peacefully surrounded
by his family on Monday
10th February 2020, aged 75 years.
A beloved and loving husband to Marilyn, a dearly loved dad to Nigel and Michael, devoted grandfather
to Jack, Chloe, Daniel and
great grandfather to Matilda,
also a cherished father in law
to Karen and Julie. A loving
brother, brother in law and uncle.
He will be sadly missed.
The funeral service will be held at Sacred Heart at St Patrick's on Friday 28th February at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if so desired, for the benefit of Cancer Research.
All enquiries to Charles Wood Funeral Service Tel 01484 720811.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 20, 2020