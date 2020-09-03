|
|
|
GREENWOOD Lesley Peacefully on Thursday 27th August 2020, Lesley aged 75 years,
passed away at Overgate Hospice.
A loving mum, grandma, sister, auntie, partner to the late Tony
and a good friend to many.
The funeral service will take place
at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
on Friday 11th September 2020
at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, but donations may be made in lieu
to Macmillan Unit, Halifax and Overgate Hospice.
All enquiries to
Emotions Funeral Service,
Tel: 01422 345472.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 3, 2020