|
|
|
TIPPLE née Laycock
formerly Boyes
Lesley Jennifer On December 24th 2019, peacefully
at Fernside Hall Care Home,
Les, aged 66 years.
Loving Daughter of Les,
dearly loved Mum of Julie, Donna and Kelly, a loving Grandma and Sister.
Service at St George's Church,
Lee Mount, on Monday January 13th 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Flowers and enquiries to the
Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please meet at church and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020