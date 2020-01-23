|
|
|
Moore Leslie (Les) On 12th January 2020 at C.R.H.
Les, aged 78 years, of Mount Tabor.
Beloved husband of Bridie.
The dearly loved dad of John and Julie. A loving father-in-law to Carol and Paul and a dear friend to many.
Service and cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Thursday 30th January 2020 at 3.45pm. All enquiries to
B. J. Melia & Sons, 64 Gibbet St, Halifax HX1 5BP. Tel: 01422 354453. Will friends accept this as the
only intimation and meet
at the Crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020