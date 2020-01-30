Home

Leslie Stewart Notice
Stewart Leslie Peacefully at home on Tuesday
21st January 2020, aged 87 years.
A devoted and loving husband
of Sheila, brilliant dad to Susan
and Martin, a dear father-in-law
of Angela, cherished grandad of
Hannah, Jonathan, Felicity and William also a great grandad to Oscar, Arthur and Jonah.
The funeral service will be held
at Huddersfield Crematorium
on Wednesday 12th February
at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired,
to Alzheimer's Society.
Please will friends accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at he crematorium.
All enquiries to Highfield Funeral
Service, Tel: 01484 428243
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
