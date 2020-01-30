|
|
|
Crossley Lewis On January 19th 2020,
suddenly but peacefully at home, Lewis aged 79 years.
Dearly loved husband of the late Jillian, much loved dad of Cathryn and the late Paul, a dear
father-in-law of Darrell, a loving grandad of Katie, Grant and Elicia, beloved great-grandad of Ellie-Mai, Isla-Rose and Freddie, beloved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Service at the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, Clare Road on
Monday February 10th at 11.15am,
followed by cremation at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please but donations to the Huntington's Disease Association would be much appreciated, a plate will be available on the day. Will friends please meet at the chapel and accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020