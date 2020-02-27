|
|
|
Szyjka-Stewart Lilian On Sunday 16th February 2020, peacefully, aged 93 years.
Loving wife of the late Gregor, devoted mother of James and Gregory, much loved sister,
aunt and great aunt.
The funeral service shall be held
on Thursday 5th March 2020 at
Christ Church, Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, Halifax at 11am,
followed by a service of committal at Tarn Moor Memorial Woodland, Whitehouse Farm, Stirton, Skipton, North Yorkshire at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, to
The Alzheimer's Society c/o Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax
Tel: 01422 345094.
Will friends please accept
this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020