WILLIAMS LILIAN On 17th February 2020
peacefully at
Norton House Care Home,
Lilian, aged 89 years
formerly of Elland.
Beloved Wife of the late Roy
also a much loved and sadly missed Auntie of Paul and Great Auntie
of Alyssia and Aidan.
Funeral service and
committal will be held at
Park Wood Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 12.45pm.
Family flowers only by request,
donations may be made in lieu,
if so desired, to Dementia UK
for which a plate will be available
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse
Tel: 01484 713512
Can all friends please meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 27, 2020
