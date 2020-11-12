Home

WAINHOUSE Lily Rosetta
(nee Hirst) Formerly of Midgley.
Aged 91, passed away peacefully at home in Guildford on
22nd October 2020. Loving mum to Gordon, Edward, Christine and James, nan and great nan, mother in law, auntie and friend who was a significant part of so many lives. Reunited with Willie at last. She will be missed. Funeral for immediate family only at Guildford Crematorium on Friday 27th November 2020 at 3.45pm, contact the family for video link details. Donations, in lieu of flowers, to Royal Surrey County Hospital, Breast Cancer Research direct to the family.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 12, 2020
