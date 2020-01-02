|
ALLENDER (née HALSTEAD)
Linda On December 20th, 2019,
peacefully at
Blackburn Royal Hospital,
after a short illness, surrounded
by her family. Lin, aged 67 years
of Waterfoot, formerly Halifax,
the dearly beloved wife of Frank,
a loving mum, grandma, sister, auntie and a good friend to many.
Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020
at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to Cancer Research UK would be appreciated. A collection box
will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020