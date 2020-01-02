Home

Williamson Funeral Service (Sowerby Bridge)
Beechroyd Chapel of Rest
Sowerby Bridge, West Yorkshire HX6 2LE
01422 833956
Linda Allender

Linda Allender Notice
ALLENDER (née HALSTEAD)
Linda On December 20th, 2019,
peacefully at
Blackburn Royal Hospital,
after a short illness, surrounded
by her family. Lin, aged 67 years
of Waterfoot, formerly Halifax,
the dearly beloved wife of Frank,
a loving mum, grandma, sister, auntie and a good friend to many.

Service and cremation
to take place at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday, January 15th, 2020
at 12:45pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to Cancer Research UK would be appreciated. A collection box
will be available after the service.
All enquiries please to
The Williamson Funeral Service.
Tel: 01422 833956.
Will friends please accept
this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
