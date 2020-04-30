|
Broadbent (née Greenwood)
Linda Margaret Suddenly but peacefully in the
loving care of Overgate Hospice
on April 19th 2020, Linda,
aged 70 years.
The dearly loved and loving wife
of Terry, dearly loved mum of
Matthew and Sarah, beloved
grandma of George, Mia, Max and
Isabella, a much loved daughter
of the late Kathleen and Geoffrey,
a much loved and respected
member of the family who will be
sadly missed by family and friends.
Donations in memory of Linda
can be posted direct to Overgate
Hospice, 30 Hullenedge Road,
Elland, HX5 0QY.
All enquiries to the Halifax Chapel
of Repose, 25 Clare Road,
Tel: 01422 353970.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020