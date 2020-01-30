Home

Linda Krenc Notice
Krenc Linda Christine
(nee Wilkinson) Passed away at her home on Thursday 23rd January 2020 following a short illness.
Beloved wife of Peter,
loving mum of Lauren and treasured grandma, sister and auntie.
Linda will be sadly missed by
all her family and many friends.
Requiem Mass at
St Columbas Church, Pellon, Hx
on Wednesday 5th February at 2pm followed by committal at
Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if desired,
to the Samaritans and
Yorkshire Cancer Research c/o B.J.Melia & Sons,
64 Gibbet St, Halifax, HX1 5BP.
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and meet
at the church.
R.I.P.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 30, 2020
