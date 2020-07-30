|
MAWSON Lucille On 18th July 2020 suddenly at C.R.H. Lucille aged 63 years of Boothtown. Beloved wife of David, the dearly loved mum of Michelle and
son in law of Marco. A dear Daughter to Gwen, caring sister in law to Julie, Nana to Kailan, Amaya & Alana. Niece to Jennifer and a dear friend to many. Private family cremation at Park Wood Crematorium Elland on Monday 10th August 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please but donations if desired to Macmillan Nurses at C.R.H.. All enquiries to B. J. Melia & Sons 64 Gibbet St Halifax HX1 5BP Tel : 01422 354453.
Published in Halifax Courier on July 30, 2020