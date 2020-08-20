Home

Lydia Davey

Lydia Davey Notice
Davey nee Stevenson
Lydia Peacefully at Calderdale Royal Hospital on 16th August 2020.
Dearly loved wife of John,
much loved mother of Martin and mother in law of Jayne.
A private funeral service will be taking place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland. Family flowers only please, but donations in lieu can be made to The Halifax RSPCA c/o Wade Street, Halifax, HX1 1SN and would be much appreciated.
Enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 20, 2020
