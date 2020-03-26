Home

POWERED BY

Services
D J Screen & Sons (Brookfoot, Brighouse)
98 Elland Road
Brighouse, West Yorkshire HD6 2QR
01484 719999
Resources
More Obituaries for Lyn Bapty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lyn Bapty

Notice Condolences

Lyn Bapty Notice
BAPTY LYN
(Formerly Dawson)
(Nee Watson) 17th March 2020.
Passed away peacefully at the
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
and of Shibden Valley.
Lyn, the much loved wife of Martyn,
mother of Steven and Adrian and
the proud grandma of James.
Martyn would like to thank all friends, neighbours and staff on Ward 12 of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for their support and compassion shown to Lyn.
Due to current circumstances a
private celebration of Lyn's life will
be held, to be followed by a memorial service later in the year,
however donations would be gratefully received in lieu to
Marie Curie, which can be sent directly or to the
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, 98 Elland Road, Brookfoot,
HD6 2QR, Tel 01484 719999.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -