BAPTY LYN
(Formerly Dawson)
(Nee Watson) 17th March 2020.
Passed away peacefully at the
Huddersfield Royal Infirmary
and of Shibden Valley.
Lyn, the much loved wife of Martyn,
mother of Steven and Adrian and
the proud grandma of James.
Martyn would like to thank all friends, neighbours and staff on Ward 12 of Huddersfield Royal Infirmary for their support and compassion shown to Lyn.
Due to current circumstances a
private celebration of Lyn's life will
be held, to be followed by a memorial service later in the year,
however donations would be gratefully received in lieu to
Marie Curie, which can be sent directly or to the
D.J. Screen & Sons Funeral Home, 98 Elland Road, Brookfoot,
HD6 2QR, Tel 01484 719999.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 26, 2020