|
|
|
GLEDHILL Lyn On 8th August, 2020, suddenly
at home.
Lyn, a loving and much loved dad, brother, grandad and a good
friend to many.
Service and cremation will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland, on Friday, August 21st
at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, as desired,
to Overgate Hospice or
Yorkshire Air Ambulance c/o
The Williamson Funeral Service, Beechroyd, Beech Road,
Sowerby Bridge. Tel:01422 833956.
Due to the limited number of attendees allowed in the crematorium for service, anyone wishing to, may welcome the arrival of the cortege by standing along the driveway up to the crematorium.
Social distancing rules must be adhered to.
The family would like to invite you for refreshments at The White Lion, Heptonstall, HX7 7NB. 2 pm onwards
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 13, 2020