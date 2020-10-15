Home

POWERED BY

Services
S & W Riding Funerals Ltd
25 Clare Road
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX1 2JP
01422 353970
Resources
More Obituaries for Lynden Brook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynden Brook

Notice Condolences

Lynden Brook Notice
Brook Lynden Geoffrey Suddenly on October 11, 2020
at home in Boothtown,
Lynden, aged 72 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jane,
a much loved dad of Katie and Chris, devoted grandad of Oliver, loving brother of Angela, a very dear uncle, a very loved son of
the late Joan and Albert.
A good friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
Donations in memory of
Lynden can be posted direct to
Macmillan Nurses Unit,
Calderdale Royal Hospital, HX3 0PW.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Oct. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -