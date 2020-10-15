|
Brook Lynden Geoffrey Suddenly on October 11, 2020
at home in Boothtown,
Lynden, aged 72 years.
The dearly loved husband of Jane,
a much loved dad of Katie and Chris, devoted grandad of Oliver, loving brother of Angela, a very dear uncle, a very loved son of
the late Joan and Albert.
A good friend of many
who will be sadly missed.
A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland
Donations in memory of
Lynden can be posted direct to
Macmillan Nurses Unit,
Calderdale Royal Hospital, HX3 0PW.
All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
25 Clare Road, Tel 01422 353970
Will friends please accept this
as the only intimation.
