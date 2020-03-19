Home

Simpsons Funeral Service
South Lane
Elland, West Yorkshire HX5 0HQ
01422 373531
Funeral
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
14:15
All Saints Church
Elland
Committal
Following Services
Park Wood Crematorium
Madeleine North Notice
North Madeleine Peacefully on 9th March 2020,
at Norton House, Madeleine,
aged 90 years, formerly of
Victoria Road, Elland.
Dear wife of the late Charles,
loving mum of Elizabeth, Frances, David and Gillian, also a treasured grandma and great grandma.
The funeral will be held at
All Saints Church, Elland
on Friday 27th March at 2.15pm, followed by committal service at Park Wood Crematorium.
Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Dementia UK,
a box will be available on the day.
All enquiries to:
Simpsons Funeral Service,
Tel 01422 373531.
Will friends please meet at church and accept this intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 19, 2020
