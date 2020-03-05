|
|
|
CUSHING Madge On Friday 21st February 2020,
at home, Madge aged 92 years.
She was the much loved wife of
the late Selwyn, loving mother
of Andrew, Judith and the late Janette and a devoted Nana
to two generations.
A service to celebrate Madge's
life will be held at Park Wood, Elland on Monday 16th March
at 3.00 pm.
By request, family flowers only please but donations in lieu,
if so desired, may be given for the benefit of Cancer Research U.K.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries to
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Independent Funeral Directors.
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020