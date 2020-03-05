Home

GRAHAM Maggie Who passed away 10 years ago today 10.3.2010.
Years of striving, little of play,
Loving, giving,
The whole of the way.
A cherished smile, a heart of gold,
To the dearest Mother,
The world could hold.
Happy memories, fond and true,
From us who thought
The world of you.
From your loving son Alex and Ann, grandchildren Andrew, Derek and late Alex, great-grandchildren Robbie and Sharna, great-great-grandchildren Harry, Ellis, Harper and the late Lukas xxx
Published in Halifax Courier on Mar. 5, 2020
