BRIGGS MALCOLM RONALD The family of the late Malcolm Briggs would like to thank all of their many friends, neighbours and colleagues for
all of the many expressions of sympathy, flowers, cards and kindness received during
their recent, sad loss.

Many thanks go to the Paramedics, Ambulance crew and Doctors
for all that they did for Malcolm. Thanks also goes to
Hannah McKerchar for her kind words and comforting service
and also Jared Barker at
Co-op Funeralcare, Brighouse for the arrangements - it has all been so very much appreciated.
Published in Halifax Courier on Apr. 30, 2020
