Chapman Malcolm James Suddenly but peacefully on
July 29th 2020 at The Calderdale Royal Hospital, Malcolm aged 68 years of Lee Mount. The dearly loved husband of Linda, a much loved dad of David and Tracy, a dear father in law of Lisa and Nathan, loving grandad of Aaron, Amanda, Aiden, Taylor and Delton and a loved great grandad. A dear father and grandfather to Nicola, Lee and their children. A private family service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday August 18th at 2.15pm. Donations in memory of Malcolm can be posted directly to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance, Cayley House, South Lane, Elland, HX5 0HQ. All enquiries to
The Halifax Chapel of Repose,
Will friends please accept this as the only intimation.
Published in Halifax Courier on Aug. 6, 2020
