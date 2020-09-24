|
|
|
Sunderland Malcolm Unexpectedly on 5th September 2020, Malcolm, aged 77 years.
The loving husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Joanne, dear brother of Jean and the late Barbara.
Also a dear brother in law of Rodney and the late Ian and a good friend to all, who will be greatly missed.
A private family service will take place at Park Wood crematorium
on Thursday 1st October 2020
at 2.15pm. Donations would be
greatly appreciated for
Take Heart/Stroke Association.
All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Services, Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020