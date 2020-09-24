Home

POWERED BY

Services
Springhead Funeral Service (Holywell Green)
20 Clay Pit Lane
Halifax, West Yorkshire HX4 9JS
01422 327382
Resources
More Obituaries for Malcolm Sunderland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Malcolm Sunderland

Notice Condolences

Malcolm Sunderland Notice
Sunderland Malcolm Unexpectedly on 5th September 2020, Malcolm, aged 77 years.

The loving husband of Eileen, much loved dad of Joanne, dear brother of Jean and the late Barbara.
Also a dear brother in law of Rodney and the late Ian and a good friend to all, who will be greatly missed.

A private family service will take place at Park Wood crematorium
on Thursday 1st October 2020
at 2.15pm. Donations would be
greatly appreciated for
Take Heart/Stroke Association.

All enquiries to Springhead Funeral Services, Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Sept. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -