Price Malvena
(Molly) On 2nd January 2020, peacefully
at Park View Care Home,
Molly aged 89 years.
The dearly loved wife of the late Clifford, much loved mum of Susan, John, David and Chris. A loving grandma and great grandma
who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will take place at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland on Wednesday 22nd January at 12.45pm. Family flowers only please but donations would be greatly appreciated for Dementia UK for which a plate will be available at the service. Will friends please accept this intimation and kindly meet
at the crematorium.
Any enquiries to Springhead Funeral Service, Tel: 01422 327382.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 16, 2020