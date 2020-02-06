|
|
|
ASHMAN Margaret Rose Died peacefully in hospital
on 23rd January 2020,
aged 83 years.
Margaret was the much loved and loving Wife of Arnold, devoted Mum of Edward, Marcus and Richard also a treasured Grandma and Great-Grandma.
Her funeral service will be held at Park Wood Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 1.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired will be given to Dementia UK.
All enquiries to
Warburtons Funeralcare
01706 813329.
Published in Halifax Courier on Feb. 6, 2020