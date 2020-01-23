|
|
|
Bellis Margaret On 19th January 2020, peacefully at Overgate Hospice, Margaret,
aged 74 years, of Sowerby.
The dearly loved mum of Gary
and Greg, a dear mother in law
of Kayla, a devoted grandma of
Mia and a good friend to many.
A celebration of Margaret's
life will be held at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on
5th February at 10:30am.
Family flowers only please by
request, donations in lieu, if so desired, maybe given to Overgate Hospice (a donation box will be available for this purpose).
Will friends please accept this intimation and meet
at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 23, 2020