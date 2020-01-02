Home

Margaret Berry

Margaret Berry Notice
BERRY Margaret
née Wilson On 23rd December
peacefully at home,
Margaret aged 86, of Saville Park.
Devoted wife to the late Gordon, much loved mother of Paul and Helen, a loving grandmother of Charlotte and Danielle and
a loving great grandmother
of Reggie and Connor.
The funeral service and cremation
will be held at Park Wood
Crematorium, Elland on Tuesday
14th January at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please, but
donations if desired to Age UK.
A box will be provided on the day
or may be sent c/o
Lawrence Funeral Service,
Green Hayes, Bell Hall, Halifax,
will friends please accept this
as the only intimation and
meet at the crematorium.
Published in Halifax Courier on Jan. 2, 2020
