BOTTOMLEY Margaret Very peacefully, at Overgate, on Saturday 21st November 2020, Margaret aged 90 years.

She was the much loved wife of the late Donald, loving mother of Louise, David and Michael and a dear grandma, great-grandma and sister of Rose. A special friend to Kathleen and Margaret.

A family funeral service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at Christ Church, Barkisland on Monday 7th December followed by interment.

Donations in memory of Margaret, if so desired, may be given for the benefit of
Yorkshire Cancer Research
and Overgate Hospice.
All inquiries to:-
Andrew Naylor and Family,
Church View, Ripponden.
HX6 4DB
01422-377840
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020
