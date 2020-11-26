|
|
|
Collison Margaret Rose
(nee Whiston) Suddenly at home on
9th November 2020, Margaret, aged 75 years.
Partner of the late Arthur Boldy and greatly missed.
Due to current circumstances, Margaret's private funeral service will take place at 2pm on
Tuesday 1st December at
Christ Church, Mount Pellon, followed by committal at Park Wood Crematorium, Elland.
Donations in loving memory of Margaret may be made to the Church via their website:
www.christchurchpellon.org.uk.
Funeral enquiries to Amanda Dalby Funeral Services
tel. 01422 253 593.
Any other enquiries to Wilkinson Woodward Solicitors
tel. 01422 339600.
Published in Halifax Courier on Nov. 26, 2020